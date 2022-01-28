Ambitious underdogs Freiburg eye Champions League debut

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :SC Freiburg are punching above their weight in the Bundesliga this season, with Christian Streich's ambitious underdogs from the heart of the picturesque Black Forest eyeing a first appearance in the Champions League.

Freiburg have been perennial mid-table finishers in recent Bundesliga seasons, aside from their relegation in 2014/15 before coming straight back up.

Streich is the Bundesliga's longest-serving current coach after more than a decade in the job.

Under his stewardship, Freiburg's performances have fuelled dreams of a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League for the first time.

"If that should happen, I think the party would really kick off in the city," club captain Christian Guenter told AFP.

"It's never happened before in the club's history, but there is still a really long way to go."It's 08:45am local time (0745GMT) on a bleak morning, yet Guenter, 28, is fresh faced and ready for training, clearly enjoying his football.

His performances at left-back earned him a Germany recall last November, seven years after his international debut.