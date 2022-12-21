UrduPoint.com

Ambulance Workers Walk Out In Strike-hit UK

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Ambulance workers walk out in strike-hit UK

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Striking ambulance workers in England and Wales manned picket lines on Wednesday, escalating a pay dispute with the government following walkouts by nurses and other public sector staff.

The series of stoppages are causing misery Britain in the run-up to Christmas, with railway workers and passport control officers set to ruin festive holiday getaways as the government vows to resist the growing pay demands.

As paramedics and call handlers walked out Wednesday, the government and unions furiously traded blame over the possible loss of life.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay, writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, accused the unions of making a "conscious decision" to "inflict harm" on patients.

GMB union national secretary, Rachel Harrison, hit back calling his comments "insulting" to ambulance workers, who were "forced" to strike "because year after year the government has failed to listen to them".

Employees across the UK economy are demanding salary rises above decades-high inflation -- currently running at nearly 11 percent -- which is spurring the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

On Tuesday, thousands of members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland took to picket lines, five days after their first strike in its 106-year history.

Unions representing both nurses and ambulance workers in the state-run National Health Service (NHS) have threatened further stoppages in the new year if the government keeps refusing to discuss pay.

