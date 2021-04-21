Ambush in Burkina Faso kills at least 4 troops: security sources

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :At least four soldiers died in an ambush in the north of Burkina Faso on Wednesday, security sources in the West African country said.

The attack near Yirgou, in Sanmatenga province, was mounted by armed men on motorcycles, killing four soldiers and injuring two, one security source said. The toll was confirmed by a second source.