WASHINGTON, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The approval rates of Americans about the current U.S. administration's handling of economic recovery in the country stay low, according to the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Only 37 percent approve of U.S. President Joe Biden's handling of the economic recovery, 28 percent of his handling of inflation and 27 percent of gas prices, said a report on the poll published Sunday by ABC news.

Meanwhile, the poll showed that those three issues - economic recovery, inflation and gas prices - are the most important ones for Americans to decide how they will vote in the November midterm elections.

In the poll, 83 percent of Americans say the economy is either an extremely or very important factor in determining how they will vote, while for inflation and gas prices, the numbers are 80 percent and 74 percent respectively, the report said.

"Joe Biden's approval ratings for his handling of these key issues are all well underwater, suggesting trouble for the president and Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm," it added.

Also on Sunday, a separate report by the New York Post noted that several officials of the current U.S. administration admitted "Americans are suffering from soaring inflation."Apart from Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo calling inflation "a problem" and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg describing it as "a real challenge," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also confessed that "the administration was 'wrong' last year when it believed inflation would be a 'transitory' problem that would soon clear up," the report said.