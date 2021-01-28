American Airlines reports $8.9 bn 2020 loss on pandemic hit

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :American Airlines concluded a difficult 2020 with another quarterly loss due to the coronavirus hit but said Thursday it expects a rebound to begin later in 2021.

The big US carrier reported a fourth quarter loss of $2.2 billion, compared with profits of $414 million in the year-ago period. For all of 2020, American lost $8.9 billion after reporting profits of $1.7 billion in 2019.