American band promotes intercultural harmony thru music fusions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) An all-female US music band ‘Raining Jane’ performed at the iconic cultural heritage site of the Lahore Fort the other night and presented before the rapt audience powerful music fusions transcending boundaries and promoting intercultural harmony.

During its two-day visit to the historic city of Lahore, the Raining Jane quartet met students and explored how art, particularly music, could be used as a vehicle for positive change in their communities. The concert aimed to promote empowerment of women and girls; encouraging young people to use art and music as a tool for social change; and promoting intercultural harmony through musical fusion.

US ambassador Donald Blome, US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins and DG Walled City Kamran Lashari attended the musical extravaganza sponsored by the US Mission in Pakistan.

The US Mission in Pakistan invited the all-female band Raining Jane to tour Pakistan as part of its efforts to promote people-to-people exchange programs such as American Music Abroad (AMA) with the goal of promoting mutual understanding between the United States and Pakistan.

The charmed atmosphere of the Royal Kitchens at the Lahore Fort at night further enhanced enchanting impact of the musical compositions played by the all-female band.

Speaking on the occasion, US envoy Donald Blome said that art and music have the power to transcend culture, language, and boundaries, adding that the American Music Abroad (AMA) program gives American artists the unique opportunity to work with international artists to create music fusion to spread message of intercultural harmony.

Blome expressed the hope that visit of the Raining Jane will inspire the next generation of Pakistani musicians, both women and men, to become influential leaders in their own communities.

During Band’s visit to the National College of Arts (NCA) and the Lincoln Corner - US government funded spaces for exchanging ideas– at the Information Technology University (ITU), the music practitioners exchange ideas with aspiring young Pakistani musicians on the power of art.

Raining Jane - an all-female band - comprises Mai Bloomfield, Becky Gebhardt, Chaska Potter, and Mona Tavakoli. The quartet has been making music together and creating social ripples for the past two decades, releasing four albums independently, collaborating extensively with Jason Mraz, touring the globe, and co-founding a music education non-profit. Vocal harmonies are a centerpiece of the Raining Jane sound, along with eclectic instrumentation including cello, cajon, sitar, ukulele, lap steel, percussion, bass, and guitar.