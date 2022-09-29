American beats Russian to lead UN telecoms agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Doreen Bogdan-Martin was elected Thursday as the first woman to lead the UN's telecoms agency in its 157-year history, with the US contender beating a Russian rival to the post.

Bogdan-Martin will become the next secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which sets the global standards underlying mobile phones, television and the internet.

She claimed a landslide 139-25 victory over Russia's former deputy telecoms minister Rashid Ismailov in an election among member states.

"Today, we made history.

After 157 years, we shattered the glass ceiling," she said.

Bogdan-Martin joined the ITU's development bureau -- one of its three main branches -- in 1993 and became its director in 2019, pushing digital transformation.

The vote to lead the agency -- which coordinates everything from radio frequencies to satellites and 5G -- was unrelated to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, the election was a test of Russia's standing in the United Nations as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

Contests for the top UN jobs are typically about the balance of power between regional blocs.