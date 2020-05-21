American ex-Goldman Sachs investor set to buy French club Toulouse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The owners of French football club Toulouse are in negotiations with the American investment group RedBird Capital Partners to sell 85 percent of the club, the two parties said on Thursday.

Toulouse will be in the French second flight next season after ending the shortened 2019-2020 campaign rock bottom of Ligue 1 and suffering automatic relegation.

But Toulouse now appear on the brink of an injection of American investment by a former Goldman Sachs partner.

American investors have in recent season taken control of Marseille, Bordeaux and Le Havre.

Frenchman Olivier Sadran, who currently owns Toulouse, is hoping to keep part ownership.

"I'm from Toulouse and I have it in my heart to maintain an interest here," said Sadran, who took ownership in 2001.

"I believe RedBird Capital Partners have both the competence and the resources to take Toulouse football club forwards."ah-jta/dmc/jc