UrduPoint.com

American Football Player Hamlin Is Awake, Responsive After Cardiac Arrest During NFL Game

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

American football player Hamlin is awake, responsive after cardiac arrest during NFL game

ISTANBUL , Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :American football player Damar Hamlin is awake and able to communicate with his doctors after Monday's collapse in the middle of a National Football League (NFL) game, said his team.

The Buffalo Bills said in a statement that Hamlin made "substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours." "Among those improvements include Hamlin being awake and responsive with the ability to move both his hands and feet, while also being able to communicate with his doctors, nurses and family members via writing on a clipboard. More, Hamlin's neurological condition and function is intact after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night," it added.

Hamlin is still intubated to assist with breathing and the next hurdle in his recovery is to progress to breathing on his own, according to University of Cincinnati Health physicians William Knight IV and Timothy Pritts.

When Hamlin awoke Wednesday night, one of the first questions he asked via writing was who won the Bills-Bengals clash. Doctors told him: "You won. You've won the game of life." Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed after making a tackle during a Monday NFL match between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game, held in Cincinnati, Ohio, was suspended and will not resume, the NLF announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old player has been playing for the Bills, based in Western New York state, since 2021.

Related Topics

Football Progress Cincinnati Buffalo New York Family

Recent Stories

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

48 minutes ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

1 hour ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

1 hour ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack in central Somalia

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.