American, Italian, Russian Blast Off For ISS

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:00 AM

American, Italian, Russian blast off for ISS

Baikonur, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :US, Italian and Russian astronauts blasted into space Saturday, headed for the International Space Station, in a launch coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, NASA's Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency set off on a six-hour journey to the orbiting science lab from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1628 GMT.

