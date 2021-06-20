American Korda shoots sizzling 62 to seize three-shot LPGA lead

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Nelly Korda rolled in 11 birdies en route to a career best 62 for a three-stroke lead after the third round of the LPGA Tour's Meijer Classic on Saturday.

Korda reached a 20-under 196 total after 54 holes at the Blythefield Country Club which is also a career best. She joins a short list of players who have drained 11 birdies in a round and second only to Annika Sorenstam's record 13 birdies in a 2001 LPGA Tour round.

Second round leader Leona Maguire started the day with a three shot lead and finished three shots adrift of Korda. Maguire fired a two-under par 70 after an early bogey at the par-three seventh.

Swede Madelene Sagstrom turned in a bogey-free 65 and is 16-under overall.

Her performance included four straight birdies starting from the second hole on the course in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Korean-born Australian Oh Su-Hyun is alone in fourth, five shots back of the leader. Four players share fifth including a pair of major champions, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist.

Just two of the top eight players on the leader-board are American and the others represent five different countries.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson, the winner in 2017 and 2019, missed the cut on Friday by a stroke after rounds of 75 and 67. The Canadian was forced to play without her regular caddie, sister Brittany, because of a visa snafu.