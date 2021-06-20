American Korda Shoots Sizzling 62 To Seize Three-shot LPGA Lead
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 09:50 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Nelly Korda rolled in 11 birdies en route to a career best 62 for a three-stroke lead after the third round of the LPGA Tour's Meijer Classic on Saturday.
Korda reached a 20-under 196 total after 54 holes at the Blythefield Country Club which is also a career best. She joins a short list of players who have drained 11 birdies in a round and second only to Annika Sorenstam's record 13 birdies in a 2001 LPGA Tour round.
Second round leader Leona Maguire started the day with a three shot lead and finished three shots adrift of Korda. Maguire fired a two-under par 70 after an early bogey at the par-three seventh.
Swede Madelene Sagstrom turned in a bogey-free 65 and is 16-under overall.
Her performance included four straight birdies starting from the second hole on the course in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Korean-born Australian Oh Su-Hyun is alone in fourth, five shots back of the leader. Four players share fifth including a pair of major champions, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist.
Just two of the top eight players on the leader-board are American and the others represent five different countries.
Defending champion Brooke Henderson, the winner in 2017 and 2019, missed the cut on Friday by a stroke after rounds of 75 and 67. The Canadian was forced to play without her regular caddie, sister Brittany, because of a visa snafu.