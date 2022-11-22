American Logan Sargeant to drive for Williams Racing in 2023

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :American driver Logan Sargeant will race for Williams Racing in the 2023 Formula One World Championship, the British team announced Monday.

"It's a huge honor and a dream come true to be given this opportunity to compete in Formula 1 with Williams Racing," Sargeant said on williamsf1.com.

"A massive thank you to every person at Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor sports for the support they've given me since the day I first joined the team at the 2021 United States Grand Prix," he added.

With the move, Sargeant will become the first American to race F1 since 2015.

Sargeant, who will replace Nicholas Latifi of Canada, will partner with British-born Thai driver Alexander Albon as a first-team driver.

The British F1 team had confirmed in September that Latifi would leave the team at the end of the 2022 season.

The 21-year-old American finished fourth in the Formula 2 championship standings with 148 points, two wins and a further two podium appearances.