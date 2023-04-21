American Muslims celebrate Eid with prayers for peace, unity amid rising Islamophobia

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :American Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday, with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

Big congregations were held in mosques, hotels and open spaces to mark the event.

According to reports, the prayer places were filled to capacity, reflecting the growing Muslim population in the United States.

In New York, the main congregation was held at the spacious Islamic Centre where diplomats accredited to the United Nations also participated.

Special prayers were offered for the urgent need for Muslim unity, especially amid growing Islamophobia, peace in the Islamic world as well as for inter-faith harmony.

In areas such as Brooklyn, a borough of New York City where Pakistanis are concentrated, prayers were also offered for the well-being and progress of Pakistan as their homeland confronts many challenges.

Shops and restaurants in the area were tastefully decorated and serving traditional meals.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, in his Eid ul-Fitr message, has extended "heartiest" greetings to Pakistanis and Muslims, and urged them to keep in their thoughts the people of Kashmir who continue to suffer under Indian occupation.

In a message on the occasion, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken greeted all Muslims with a blessed Eid-ul-Fitr.

"On this joyous occasion, communities celebrate the deeply spiritual, communal, and humanitarian benefits they may find in completing Ramazan, a month of fasting, reflection, service, and acts of charity," the message said.