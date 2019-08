American-Muslims offer prayers for besieged Kashmiris at Eid-ul-Adha congregations

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Special prayers were offered for the safety and security of the besieged people in Indian Occupied Kashmir in big Eid-ul-Adha congregations across the United States on Sunday, according to reports received here.

American-Muslims also prayed for the success of Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination and freedom from the Indian yoke.

In their Khutabs, Imams specially drew attention to the plight of Kashmiri people who have been virtually locked up in their homes for the past one week. They urged the United Nations and world powers to come to their help and push India into ending its occupation.

Prayers were also offered for the oppressed Palestinian people, as also for the urgent need for Muslim unity, inter-faith harmony and peace in the world.

Congregations were held in mosques, hotels and open spaces to mark the event.

The main congregation was held at the spacious Islamic Centre in New York City where diplomats accredited to the United Nations also participated.

Most Muslims were dressed in their respective country's clothes and they exchanged greetings and embraced each others after the prayers,