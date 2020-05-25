UrduPoint.com
American Muslims Use Technology To Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 01:00 PM

American Muslims use technology to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitre

NEW YORK , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Amid coronavirus restrictions, Muslims across the United States found new ways to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Sunday with in-home prayers substituting for big congregations at mosques and relying on Zoom calls to exchange greetings with family members and friends.

Khutbas were live-streamed for the home-bound faithfuls from mosques and Islamic centers, which also hosted drive-through celebration to hand out food and gifts to families in communities.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Washington-based Muslim civil rights advocacy organization, had urged American Muslims to share videos and photos on social media that highlight "what they are grateful for" as they celebrate the holiday while observing social distancing guidelines.

"The Covid-19 pandemic won't break our spirit," Mazen Chehab, president of the Islamic Centre of America in Dearborn, Michigan, said.

"Although we were not able to come together, pray together or celebrate together — our community is united and strong. Our faith brings us together. Our main goal is keep our community members safe and healthy while still being able to celebrate in some small way."

