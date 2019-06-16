American paradox: Deficit widens even as economy grows

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump likes to take credit for the US economy, with historic low unemployment and few signs of rising prices, but his promises that surging growth would pay for massive tax cuts are falling flat.

After an initial bounce in 2018 and in the first three months of 2019, the economy is expected to slow this year. And the US budget deficit is steadily widening, the yawning gap edging closer to $1 trillion after trending downward from its peak in 2009 during the worst of the global financial crisis.

Trump promised to supercharge growth to three percent or higher, and claimed the tax cuts would pay for themselves by spurring investment and employment, which in turn would generate higher tax revenue.

In fact, July will mark the longest economic expansion in US history, with continual growth since mid-2009. With a healthy economy, it is the ideal time for governments to shore up their finances and reduce debt, saving up for the next rainy day.

But forecasts call for slower growth into next year -- with some economists even fearing a recession -- and last month the Federal deficit hit a new record for May of $208 billion, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier.

Just eight months into the fiscal year which ends in September, the deficit is nearly as big as all of 2018, swelling to $739 billion, $206 billion higher than the same period of last year.

Even the billions in tariffs taken in during Trump's multi-country trade wars have not helped, since most of the funds taken in have gone back out to aid farmers hurt by retaliation from China and others.

At the same time government debt is expanding, and now is larger than the country's annual economic output at more than $22 trillion.

Normally this should leave Trump open to attacks from political opponents, but the Democratic party is on the horns of a dilemma: the progressive wing of the party, including many of the two dozen presidential candidates, favor massive spending programs.

With interest rates still very low, the adherents to "modern monetary theory" believe the government can continue to borrow to finance programs without negative consequences.

Critics dismiss the theory, known as MMT, saying it is akin to supply side economics espoused by Republicans in the 1980s, which argued that tax cuts would pay for themselves through higher economic output.