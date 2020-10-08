UrduPoint.com
American Poet Louise Gluck Wins Nobel Literature Prize

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize

Stockholm, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Literature prize on Thursday, an unexpected choice known for themes of childhood and family life that draw inspiration from myths and classical motifs.

Gluck, 77, was honoured "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal," the academy said.

Gluck won the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for her collection "The Wild Iris" and the National Book Award for her latest collection, "Faithful and Virtuous Night", in 2014.

The Academy's permanent secretary Mats Malm said he had spoken to Gluck just before making the public announcement.

"The message came as a surprise, but a welcome one as far as I could tell," Malm told reporters.

Gluck was not seen as a favourite for the Nobel in the run-up to Thursday's announcement -- though betting sites' odds on her reportedly plunged just before Thursday's announcement.

The chair of the Academy's Nobel committee, Anders Olsson, lamented that she was not more well-known, "at least outside the US' borders", and had not been translated into many other languages.

