American Schauffele Wins Men's Golf Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:10 PM

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:Xander Schauffele of the United States won men's golf gold at Tokyo Olympics with 18-under-par 266 on Sunday at Kasumigaseki Country Club, in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture.

Schauffele said grabbing the Olympic gold medal is the biggest win of his career. "I really wanted to win for my dad. I am sure he is crying somewhere right now. I kind of wanted this one more than any other." Wu Ashun of China played his best round on Sunday in the competition, grabbing five birdies and no bogey to finish a 5-under-par 66. With a total of 8-under-par 276, he sat 32nd on the leaderboard.

"It's my second time playing in the Olympic Games. A pity for the result but I've tried my best.

It's a great opportunity and great honor to play for my country. Hopefully I can keep improving and have the chance to play better in the next Olympic Games." Wu's compatriot Yuan Yechun had ups and downs in the last round, with three birdies and three bogeys to deliver an even-par 71. "There was a bad beginning today, but I still hung in there to prove myself and had a strong finish with consecutive two-birdies." Yuan said.

Playing at the Olympics for the first time, 24-year-old Yuan finished 38th with a total 6-unde-par 278.

"It's my first time playing in the Olympic Games and I was pretty nervous at the beginning. But I tried my best on every shot, every round." Yuan said.

