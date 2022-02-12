American Stockwell appointed Swimming Australia head

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :American three-time Olympic gold medallist Tracy Stockwell was appointed head of Swimming Australia Saturday, replacing departing former distance great Kieren Perkins.

The 59-year-old -- also a five-time world champion -- inherits the job just weeks after the governing body unreservedly apologised for the way women had been treated in the sport.

It followed an independent probe established last year to investigate issues relating to women and girls triggered by claims of abuse and a culture of misogyny in Australian swimming.

She takes the reins with her focus on the 2032 Olympic Games on home soil in Brisbane.

"Swimming has played such an important role in my life, and I feel privileged to take on a role that will empower me to give something back to the sport that has provided me with so many opportunities," she said.

"As we begin the journey to Brisbane 2032, we must do everything within our capability to fulfil our vision to be globally admired for our performance in and out of the water." As an athlete Stockwell, then Tracy Caulkins, won 48 US National Championship titles, second only to Michael Phelps.

She capped her decorated career with three gold medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where she captained the US swim team, before emigrating to Australia.

Perkins is moving to a new role as chief executive of the Australian sports Commission.