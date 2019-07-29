American teen 'Bugha' becomes solo Fortnite champ, winning $3 mn

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :American Kyle Giersdorf, alias "Bugha," became the first Fortnite world champion in the solo division, winning $3 million at age 16 on Sunday.

Originally from Pennsylvania, the young gamer took the lead in the first of six games and never looked back.

"It's insane," the young millionaire said after the final, during which he scored almost double the points of his closest opponent (59 to 33).

Aside from the second of six games, Bugha was remarkably consistent despite playing in the first world cup final, with millions of Dollars on the line, in the Arthur Ashe stadium, where the US Open tennis tournament takes place.

"This morning he was worriless, energetic, having fun to make sure he wasn't stressed at all," his best friend Colin Bradley told AFP after the final.

In the game, users are dropped onto an island where they must search for weapons and other resources while eliminating other players -- all while trying to stay alive.

A sense of placement, a talent for building, brilliance in close combat and rock solid self-control -- Bugha had it all in the final.

"He's one of the smartest players. He knows when to attack, when not to attack, to stay high ground. He's a strategic player," Bradley said.

Having a high position is often a decisive advantage, especially in the closing stages of the game, making it easier to shoot other players.

"A lot of people think it's just a game, but he is practicing, dedicated, determined," said Bugha's aunt, Dawn Seiders.

"I think he's the definition of a professional."