THE HAGUE, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) --:Jordan Stolz of the United States completed a hat-trick after taking the men's 1,500 meters title on Sunday, while Davide Ghiotto wrote history for Italy on the final day of the World Single Distance Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

The 18-year-old American clocked one minute and 43.59 seconds to claim his third title in this tournament following victories in the 500 and 1,000 meters.

Dutchmen Kjeld Nuis (1:43.82) and Thomas Krol (1:44.30) were defeated to the second and third places. Ning Zhongyan from China finished ninth in 1:45.50.