UrduPoint.com

American Teen Stolz Wins Third Title, Italy's Ghiotto Writes History At Speed Skating Worlds

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

American teen Stolz wins third title, Italy's Ghiotto writes history at speed skating worlds

THE HAGUE, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) --:Jordan Stolz of the United States completed a hat-trick after taking the men's 1,500 meters title on Sunday, while Davide Ghiotto wrote history for Italy on the final day of the World Single Distance Championships in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

The 18-year-old American clocked one minute and 43.59 seconds to claim his third title in this tournament following victories in the 500 and 1,000 meters.

Dutchmen Kjeld Nuis (1:43.82) and Thomas Krol (1:44.30) were defeated to the second and third places. Ning Zhongyan from China finished ninth in 1:45.50.

Related Topics

World China Italy United States Netherlands Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps ..

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps to advance sustainable develop ..

58 minutes ago
 Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhanc ..

Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhance customer service

1 hour ago
 Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition ann ..

Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition announced

1 hour ago
 Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand ..

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula 1

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mi ..

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mina Zayed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.