Americans Across US Brave Heat, Rain To Celebrate Their Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Americans turned out across the U.S. Tuesday to mark the 247th anniversary of the United States' Declaration of Independence despite heavy rains and searing heat disrupting celebrations in some cities.

There were parades in many cities, fireworks and barbecue parties at a time of lingering political divisions and concerns about the country's future.

President Joe Biden hosted a barbecue for military families at the White House, which was decked out with red, white and blue bunting and big U.S. flags draped over the columns.

Biden told the crowd gathered how grateful he was for their service. And he talked about how important it was to work to unify the nation.

"Democracy is never guaranteed," Biden said. "Every generation must fight to maintain it." Later, the Bidens watched fireworks from the White House balcony with thousands of guests on the lawn, as patriotic music played over loudspeakers.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in her home state of California, where she visited a Los Angeles fire station to pay tribute to first responders who she said risk their lives for their community.

"On this Independence Day, we came by to thank them, and to let them know we think of them all the time," Ms. Harris said.

In New York, the main feature was a spectacular fireworks display on the East River, watched by tens of thousands of people.

