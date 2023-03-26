Americans Eubanks, McDonald enjoy upset Miami Open wins

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023

Miami Gardens, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Americans Christopher Eubanks and Mackenzie McDonald produced upset wins at the Miami Open on Saturday to book their places in the third round of the ATP-WTA 1000 event while fourth-seed Daniil Medvedev cruised through.

Eubanks pulled off the biggest win of his career so far to beat 17th-ranked Croatian Borna Coric 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 while McDonald beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/5).

The 26-year-old Eubanks, ranked 119th in the world, recovered from a first set where the Croat looked in firm control to delight the home crowd.

"I honestly felt like I wasn't playing that bad. I just wasn't executing," Eubanks said. "I felt like my game plan was right. I wanted to be disruptive. I wanted to get the net. I just wasn't executing on shots. I can kind of live with that.

"So I said, 'Well, I feel like I'm playing the right way. If I just continue to try it, hopefully, the execution errors will lessen and I'll be able to find my range.' I was able to do that."

