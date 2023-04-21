UrduPoint.com

Americans seek cheaper dentistry in Mexico's 'Molar City'

Los Algodones, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Hundreds of thousands of Americans travel across the Mexican border every year to the tiny town of Los Algodones, in search not of sun and sand, but root canals and veneers.

Around 600 dentists cram the four main streets of the town, offering procedures at just a fraction of the cost in the United States.

"It's the highest concentration of dentists per square kilometer in the world," jokes one of the men jostling for customers near the border checkpoint.

Los Algodones is better known to Americans as "Molar City," a nickname that spread by word of mouth long before the internet made shopping around for healthcare easier.

The town long ago embraced the moniker, and now operates a website -- molarcity.org -- to help potential patients choose doctors and resolve travel logistics.

Competition is fierce, with colorful signs hanging off every balcony, flyers advertising discounts for whitening, extractions and implants.

Despite so many dentists, there is still plenty of demand to go around.

During its November to April high season, Molar City's 7,000 population almost doubles with day-tripping Americans.

Even in the sweltering summer months, around 2,000 people come daily from US border states like California, Arizona or New Mexico.

