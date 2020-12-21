Americans To Start Receiving Relief Checks Next Week: Mnuchin
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:30 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A new round of pandemic relief checks for Americans will start going out next week, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.
Congress is expected to give final approval to a $900 billion stimulus package later Monday that will include payments of $600 to all Americans.
"People are going to see this money by the beginning of the next week," Mnuchin said on CNBC.
That amounts to "$2,400 for a family of four so much needed relief in just in time for the holidays."