Americans urged to get vaccinated for Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases increase

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:The chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated or a booster shot for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases are climbing in the country.

"The data show that the cases are starting to go up, which is not unexpected when you get into a winter season and people start to go indoors more," Anthony Fauci told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

About 60 million people in the country who are eligible to be vaccinated have not been vaccinated, Fauci said.

The spread of the virus is not only "dangerous and makes people who are unvaccinated vulnerable, but it also spills over into the vaccinated people," said Fauci.

"And when you have a lot of virus circulating around, we know that there are breakthrough infections, and that's how you get the uptick in cases," he added.