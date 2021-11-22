UrduPoint.com

Americans Urged To Get Vaccinated For Thanksgiving As COVID-19 Cases Increase

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Americans urged to get vaccinated for Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases increase

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:The chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated or a booster shot for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases are climbing in the country.

"The data show that the cases are starting to go up, which is not unexpected when you get into a winter season and people start to go indoors more," Anthony Fauci told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

About 60 million people in the country who are eligible to be vaccinated have not been vaccinated, Fauci said.

The spread of the virus is not only "dangerous and makes people who are unvaccinated vulnerable, but it also spills over into the vaccinated people," said Fauci.

"And when you have a lot of virus circulating around, we know that there are breakthrough infections, and that's how you get the uptick in cases," he added.

Related Topics

Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

17 minutes ago
 Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation Duri ..

Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation During Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

14 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following ..

Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following health fears

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest one, recover wine

Police arrest one, recover wine

18 minutes ago
 Universities, students can change destiny of natio ..

Universities, students can change destiny of nation: Fawad

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.