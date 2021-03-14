UrduPoint.com
America's Cup Races Abandoned For The Day Due To Lack Of Wind

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Racing in the America's Cup on Sunday was abandoned because of a lack of wind on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour.

Cup holders Team New Zealand and Italian challengers Luna Rossa, who are locked at 3-3 in the best-of-13 series, spent a frustrating two hours bobbing around in the water, hoping the wind would pick up, but to no avail.

The revolutionary "flying" yachts which rise out of the water and race while poised on high-tech foils, require winds of at least 6.5 knots to sail.

Races seven and eight will now take place on Monday, when the forecast is for stronger winds.

The first team to reaches seven wins will be declared the America's Cup champion.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

