(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Raleigh, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The scourge of gun violence in the United States is no secret: some 36,000 Americans are killed every year on average, or about 100 a day, in homicides, suicides, police-involved shootings and accidents.

Hundreds more are shot and wounded daily in the most-heavily armed country in the world. Those victims -- of mass shootings, or just everyday arguments that go awry -- live on with their wounds.

The following are profiles of three Americans whose lives were changed forever when they ended up on the wrong end of a gun barrel: Kacey Ruegsegger was sitting in the library at Columbine High School when she heard a series of pops from outside.

She turned to see what was going on, but it stopped just as suddenly as it had started, and she went back to reading her magazine. Her fellow students didn't pay much attention to the noise either.

It was April, 20 1999: Kacey's favorite band NSYNC was riding high in the charts, an animated dancing baby was taking the dial-up era internet by storm, and school shootings were nearly unheard of.

The sophomore shouldn't have even been at school at that time of the day.

Every day at lunchtime, the blonde 17-year-old would drive with her best friend back to home to eat and discuss their latest crushes.

On that day though, Kacey couldn't find her friend. After realizing it was too late to head home, she wolfed down a granola bar and headed to the library.

Minutes later, a teacher entered, screaming at everyone that there were boys with guns.

"The panic and her voice made it clear that this was real, and we needed to get down and hide," Ruegsegger told AFP in an interview at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina.

She jumped beneath a computer cubicle, pulled a chair up tight against her and waited, thinking she had found a good spot and hoping whoever was shooting would pass her by.

She was wrong.

"He killed the boy who'd been hiding behind me, turned the gun on me, and I remember hearing the shot that hit me," Ruegsegger recalled.

The close-range shotgun blast passed through her right shoulder from back to front. She'd been plugging her ears so it also went through her hand.

A dozen students and a teacher were killed by the two teenage boys who then turned the weapons on themselves.

The Columbine shooting marked a turning point in America, inspiring copycat attacks, prompting new security measures at school -- and making the school's name forever synonymous with random violence.

For Ruegsegger, who now uses her married name Johnson, it was the start of a long journey that has so far included a dozen surgeries.

Her weeks in the hospital passed by in a daze, with intense media attention on her family, but one positive was the outpouring of well wishes from around the world.

She even received a visit from NSYNC, the boy band led by a young Justin Timberlake: a dream come true at a dark time.

Her right arm was at grave risk of amputation.

It was eventually saved thanks to a bone transplant but the results aren't perfect: she has limited mobility, her shoulders are slightly asymmetrical, and there's visible scarring.

She still experiences intermittent pain, and she may eventually need another bone donor.

But the graft changed her life.

Initially, it allowed her to return to her passion -- horse showing -- giving her a much needed boost after the attack. She even competed in the world championship.

Later, it allowed her to take up a brief but rewarding career as an oncology nurse, though she had to give up her job after her doctor made clear she could lose her arm due to the added strain.

If the physical injuries were painful and limiting, the trauma of the shooting was even worse.

For months after the shooting, she would sleep in her parents' room. For a decade, she suffered from intense episodes of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"A car backfiring could send me into a panic attack, somebody wearing all black could just set me off in a panic attack," she said.

"If I was at the grocery store, and somebody walked in, and for whatever reason, it sparked a panic attack in me, I had to leave and go home, the day was ruined." Slowly, and with the help of her husband Patrick, she was able to gain control, refusing to allow her attackers to continue to have power over her.

The couple now has four children.

She has written a book, "Over My Shoulder" about her experiences and she works as a motivational speaker.

Early on, she was asked if the bone donation had saved her life.

Initially she said no "because medically it didn't," but on further reflection, she realized it had.

"Because I wasn't a 17-year-old amputee, because I can wrap two arms around my kids, that completely saved my quality of life which, to me, saved my life," she said.