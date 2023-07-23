Open Menu

America's Harman Cruising To British Open Glory

Hoylake, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Brian Harman tightened his grip on the British Open at rainswept Hoylake on Sunday, maintaining his five-shot lead at the halfway stage of his closing round.

The unheralded American, who was never won a major, recovered from a shaky start to get back to 12 under par with nine holes to play.

No player has squandered a five-shot overnight lead going into the last round of a major since Frenchman Jean van de Velde, who collapsed at the last hole of the 1999 British Open.

But the temperament of the world number 26 was tested early on the soaking Royal Liverpool course.

Harman bogeyed the second after a wayward approach failed to find the green and needed to rely on his excellent putting to save par at the third.

He was then punished for a wild tee shot at the par-five fifth as he had to take a penalty drop and made a six.

But just as he had done during Saturday's third round, when he overcame two early bogeys to card a two-under-par 69, he quickly responded.

Back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh settled his nerves and stretched his lead as the chasing pack failed to make a move.

Austrian Sepp Straka is the surprise name in second place, moving to seven under par with seven to play.

Jon Rahm shot a course-record 63 on Saturday to get back in the hunt for his third major after a frustrating opening two rounds.

The Spaniard needed similar heroics to up the pressure on the leader, but could only make the turn at level par to join a six-strong group at six under.

That includes Rory McIlroy, whose quest to end a nine-year wait to win a fifth major appears over.

Not for the first time this week, the Northern Irishman made a blistering start with three birdies in his opening five holes to move into a share of second at the time.

But four pars to the turn slowed his momentum before a bogey at the 10th ended hopes of a miraculous victory at the scene of his only British Open triumph in 2014.

Further back, the world number 561 Alex Fitzpatrick looks set to upstage older brother and 2022 US Open champion, Matt.

Playing in his first major championship, Alex Fitzpatrick was at three under after the front nine.

Matt Fitzpatrick, the world number nine, was four over for the day after 15 holes to slip to two over par.

