Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :When Barack Obama was elected as America's first black president in 2008, many believed it was a watershed moment for a country bearing the scars of slavery.

Just over a decade later, as the 2020 presidential campaign heats up, the divisive issue of race is occupying center stage, showing how far the United States has come -- and how far it still has to go.

"The fact that we are as racially polarized as we are now shows that electing a black person president is not a panacea to solving America's racial problems," said Andra Gillespie, an associate professor of political science at Emory University.

"These are systemic and long-lasting issues that have been around as long as the country," Gillespie told AFP.

President Donald Trump has shown no qualms about exploiting racial tensions for political gain and has made white identity politics a centerpiece of his 2020 reelection strategy.

Jake Neiheisel, an associate professor of political science at the University of Buffalo, said that despite Obama's election, many people were "pretty skeptical of the idea of a post-racial society.

"I don't think they would have predicted the rise of a Donald Trump," Neiheisel said, "but it's not terribly surprising historically.

"You move in one direction you're going to have a counter-movement."The 1861-65 Civil War which led to the emancipation of African-American slaves was followed by a period known as Reconstruction -- the reintegration of the southern states into the union -- and of blacks into American society.

Any gains for African-Americans under Reconstruction were short-lived, however, and were largely reversed during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation which lasted until the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act of the 1960s.