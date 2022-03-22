UrduPoint.com

Amid Challenges, Let Nowruz's Spirit Guide Humanity Towards Harmony, UN Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Amid challenges, let Nowruz's spirit guide humanity towards harmony, UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Marking the International Day of Nowruz, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the celebration is a reminder of "everything we have in common." "Nowruz is a celebration of new beginnings. The beginning of a new year. The arrival of spring. The renewal of nature," he said in a message releases Monday in which he wished everyone happy, healthy and peaceful day.

The UN chief said, "Nowruz is also a celebration of our diversity. It unites over 300 million people, between generations and beyond borders.

It is a time to learn about each other, our cultures and our world. And Nowruz is a reminder of everything we have in common. It promotes reconciliation and good neighbourliness. It echoes the values of the United Nations of peace, human rights and dignity.

"As humanity faces unprecedented challenges, let us be guided by the Nowruz spirit of solidarity and renew our pledge to live in harmony, protect our planet and leave no one behind."

