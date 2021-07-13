UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amid COVID Fear: Enthusiast AJK Gears Up For First-ever Premier League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Amid COVID fear: Enthusiast AJK gears up for first-ever Premier League

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) Jul 13 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to hold first-ever CrickFest, Kashmir Premier League (KPL), from August 6, in Muzaffarabad and it is expected to emerge as a milestone for sports and projection of Kashmir's culture heritage.

AJK Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan said this chairing a high level meeting held here late Monday to review the arrangements for holding the KPL in a befitting manner.

Qadir called upon all the authorities concerned to ensure unison in their efforts to make the event a complete success.

Khan underlined that the percentage of corona cases in Muzaffarabad had been increasing and stringent efforts were required to get maximum local population vaccinated. He also stressed for complete observance of standard operating procedures during the event to contain coronavirus spread.

Shakeel Qadir said that since AJK was holding such a big event of its history it would encourage the local talent to jump into the international cricket forum.

Earlier the Chief Secretary was briefed by the organizers of the KPL about the arrangements made for the event.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Police, Secretary Sport Ch.Muhammad Imtiaz, Director General Public Relations Raja Azar Iqbal, Commissioner Muzaffarabad division Tehzeeb un Nisa besides other high ranking officials and Chief Executive of KPL Choudhary Shehzad.

The event features six teams that include Rawlakot Hawks captained by Shahid Afridi, Muzafarabad Tigers led by Muhammd Hafeez, Mirpur Royals by Shoaib Malik, Kotli Lions by Fakhar Zaman, Bagh Stallions Shadab Khan, and Overseas Warrior to be headed by Imad Wasim.

Related Topics

Cricket Shahid Afridi Police Sports United Nations Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Bagh Shoaib Malik Imad Wasim Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Event All From Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five mln people in Cambodia vaccinated against COV ..

3 minutes ago

PTI to take solo flight in upcoming AJK polls, cla ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Make All Efforts to Bring Home Russian C ..

3 minutes ago

China-Vietnam freight train trips surge in H1

3 minutes ago

World Youth Skills Day to be marked on July 15

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccine shortage hits Indian capital, sev ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.