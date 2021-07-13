Amid COVID fear: Enthusiast AJK gears up for first-ever Premier League

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) Jul 13 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to hold first-ever CrickFest, Kashmir Premier League (KPL), from August 6, in Muzaffarabad and it is expected to emerge as a milestone for sports and projection of Kashmir's culture heritage.

AJK Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan said this chairing a high level meeting held here late Monday to review the arrangements for holding the KPL in a befitting manner.

Qadir called upon all the authorities concerned to ensure unison in their efforts to make the event a complete success.

Khan underlined that the percentage of corona cases in Muzaffarabad had been increasing and stringent efforts were required to get maximum local population vaccinated. He also stressed for complete observance of standard operating procedures during the event to contain coronavirus spread.

Shakeel Qadir said that since AJK was holding such a big event of its history it would encourage the local talent to jump into the international cricket forum.

Earlier the Chief Secretary was briefed by the organizers of the KPL about the arrangements made for the event.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Police, Secretary Sport Ch.Muhammad Imtiaz, Director General Public Relations Raja Azar Iqbal, Commissioner Muzaffarabad division Tehzeeb un Nisa besides other high ranking officials and Chief Executive of KPL Choudhary Shehzad.

The event features six teams that include Rawlakot Hawks captained by Shahid Afridi, Muzafarabad Tigers led by Muhammd Hafeez, Mirpur Royals by Shoaib Malik, Kotli Lions by Fakhar Zaman, Bagh Stallions Shadab Khan, and Overseas Warrior to be headed by Imad Wasim.