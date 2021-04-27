UrduPoint.com
Amid Criticism, US Announces Export Of Up To 60 Mn AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Amid criticism, US announces export of up to 60 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States will release up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a senior official said Monday, following mounting criticism that the Biden administration was hoarding shots while other countries suffered.

"U.S. to release 60 million Astra Zeneca doses to other countries as they become available," tweeted Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House on Covid response.

It was not immediately clear how many doses are ready to be shipped or where they will go, with Slavitt adding "at this time there are still very few available." But President Joe Biden held a telephone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, pledging his country's "steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

" The United States "is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials and therapeutics," Biden told Modi, according to a statement.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters the food and Drug Administration would perform quality checks on doses before they are sent abroad.

"Our team will share more details about our planning and who will be receiving offers from here, but we're in the planning process at this point in time," she added.

President Joe Biden's government has been under pressure to lift restrictions on exporting vaccine and vaccine supplies as countries like India experience massive surges while US supply appears increasingly assured and domestic demand begins to taper off.

