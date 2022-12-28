UrduPoint.com

Amid 'multilaterally Changing Situation,' N.Korea To Bolster Self-reliant Defense

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Amid 'multilaterally changing situation,' N.Korea to bolster self-reliant defense

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Amid a "multilaterally changing situation," North Korea will bolster "self-reliant defense capability" in the coming year, the country's top leader said.

Addressing the country's ruling Workers' Party over the past two days, Kim Jong-un presented "principle and policy direction" to "defend the country's sovereignty and national interests," Seoul-based Yonhap news Agency reported on Wednesday.

Pyongyang's thrust on defending its territorial sovereignty comes amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula over the past several weeks as the US and South Korea hold joint military drills while North Korea fired dozens of projectiles and missiles.

On Monday, drones from North Korea also crossed the border into the South prompting Seoul to scramble jets and fire warning shots in response.

Two major airports were shut down by South Korea as the drones crossed the Military Demarcation Line, which separates the two Koreas, and were spotted flying in areas in Gimpo, Ganghwa Island, and Paju.

Seoul acknowledged "limits in detecting and striking small surveillance drones" as the South Korean military publicly apologized over the major security issue.

Vowing to redouble efforts to bolster counter-drone capabilities, Lt. Gen. Kang Shin-chul, chief director of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), said: "We feel sorry that although our military detected and tracked the drones, we failed to shoot them down."While analyzing the "new challenge-able situation" created on the Korean Peninsula and the current international political situation, Kim set forth "new key goals for bolstering up the self-reliant defense capability to be pushed ahead with in 2023 under the multilaterally changing situation."

Related Topics

Fire Seoul South Korea North Korea Border From Top

Recent Stories

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s ‘Sword of Honour’ for 2nd t ..

3 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversar ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniv ..

3 minutes ago
 DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

3 hours ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

4 hours ago
 Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.