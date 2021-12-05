UrduPoint.com

Amid Omicron Fears, Rio Cancels Huge New Year's Celebration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

Amid Omicron fears, Rio cancels huge New Year's celebration

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Rio de Janeiro has decided "with sadness" to cancel its huge New Year's celebration amid rising concerns over the spread of the new Covid-19 variant known as Omicron.

The move also raises doubts about the city's iconic Carnival in February.

"We are going to cancel the official celebration of the New Year's party in Rio," Mayor Eduardo Paes announced Saturday on Twitter.

He added the decision was made "with sadness," but in view of the rapid spread of Omicron. Six cases of the variant have been confirmed in Brazil to date.

The decision followed intensive debate between city officials and Brazilian health experts, with Omicron arriving after months in which the virus situation in the country had been substantially improving.

But in the end, Paes said, "Let us respect science" and take a cautious approach.

More than 20 other Brazilian cities, including populous Sao Paulo, have already canceled year-end festivities.

On Thursday, Paes said people would now need Covid-19 vaccination certificates to enter beauty salons, restaurants, bars and hotels. They were previously required in cinemas, theaters, gyms, museums and sports stadiums.

The city's New Year's festivities, involving joyous dance music and extravagant fireworks displays, typically bring some three million people to famed Copacabana beach.

But even without the fireworks, Paes later told reporters, "the city remains magical, incredible, welcoming," and "vaccinated tourists will be very welcome." He also sought to project optimism about the Carnival, noting that it is still three months away.

In the meantime, Rio's famous samba schools are continuing the work of preparing -- practicing dance moves, preparing floats and creating exotic costumes.

Covid-19 has claimed more than 615,000 lives in Brazil -- trailing only the United States.

Related Topics

Sports Music Twitter Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil United States February Samba Bank Limited Million Sad

Recent Stories

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

33 minutes ago
 Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

41 minutes ago
 US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate ..

US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate Nuclear Program to Get Edge in ..

41 minutes ago
 President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, g ..

President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

41 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for compre ..

Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for comprehensive commission on inhuman ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.