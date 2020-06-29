Amid search for virus origin, WHO says sending team to China 'next week'

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Monday it was sending a team to China next week in connection with the search for the origin of the virus that sparked the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Knowing the source of the virus is very, very important," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing, adding: "we will be sending a team next week to China to prepare for that and we hope that that will lead into understanding how the virus started."