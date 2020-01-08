UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amid Tension, Turkey's Top Diplomat Due In Iraq On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:40 PM

Amid tension, Turkey's top diplomat due in Iraq on Thursday

ANKARA, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey's top diplomat is set to pay an official visit to Iraq on Thursday amid heightened tension between the U.S. and Iran.

Mevlut Cavusoglu is due in Iraq on Jan. 9 "within the context of our intensified diplomatic efforts to alleviate the escalated tension in the aftermath of recent developments in the region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Recent developments in the region, as well as bilateral issues, are expected to be discussed during the visit," it added.

Early Friday, Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.

S. drone strike in Baghdad.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who bestowed the country's highest honor on Soleimani last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.

Early Wednesday, Iran's IRGC launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Related Topics

Drone World Iran Washington Nuclear Iraq Visit Trump Tehran Baghdad 2015 2018 From Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

1 hour ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

2 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

2 hours ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

2 hours ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

2 hours ago

Op-Ed: New visa to transform tourism sector in UAE

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.