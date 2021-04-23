UrduPoint.com
Amid Virus Surge, Russia Announces 10 Days Of No Work

Fri 23rd April 2021

Amid virus surge, Russia announces 10 days of no work

MOSCOW , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) -:Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a 10 day non-working period in the country to prevent a surge in novel coronavirus cases.

Speaking at a meeting with country's chief sanitary officer Anna Popova on Friday, Putin backed her recommendation to lengthen public holidays in Russia from May 1 to 10.

Popova said that currently, the situation with COVID-19 in Russia is stable, however, it may worsen with spring coming and outdoor activities increasing and people interacting more actively.

"If you think it is necessary, we will do so, and today I will sign a related decree," Putin said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

