Amina Ansari won best Artist with TVC Award 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Amina Ansari known for his classical realistic fine art work won the best Artist with "The Variety Club" (TVC) award 2020 the other day for her creative work.

In an exclusive interview with APP she said that its a big honor for her for getting this award as her paintings speak out; they are lyrical song lines with bright musical notes that connect with society.

She said that her ideas are at the forefront of making portraits alive adding that her art will always be remembered as a historical celebration of people, people who have made a difference to society.

She further added that she paints portraits of local people and historical political figures of our time for example the portrait of the late Benazir Bhutto and Asma Jahangir, these portraiture brings a deeper understanding of incredible women, she has painted her with intense emotive power.

The art of Amina Ansari creates a bondage with human sentiments in numerous ways. Her sensibility lies with her subject matter on British and South Asian portraiture. She studied at Central Saint Martin's, London College of Printing in London and National College of Arts in Lahore and has two paintings at Windsor Castle's in a collection to mark Her Majesty the Queen's Jubilee.

BBC covered on her Art Therapy workshops 'I take out anger and sadness through art'. She is a critical thinker making marks like a weaver, weaving the gentle painterly marks that spark a poetic narrative. Amina is an outstanding artist of our time and for our future generation.

Amina Art Ansari is currently working on the people who have been affected by Covid-19 challenging times through her artwork. In this regard she helps individuals as well as organisations across the globe.

