Amir Muqam calls on PM; briefs on political situation in KPK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and gave a detailed briefing about the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to the National Heritage and Culture Division were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They also exchanged views on the overall political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister directed for expediting the public contact campaign and effective utilization of digital technology with responsibility in this regard.

He also appreciated the steps taken by Amir Muqam for strengthening of PML-N in the province at the grassroots level.