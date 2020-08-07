Ammonium nitrate: A fertiliser under scrutiny

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stockholm, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The storage of ammonium nitrate, the substance behind the deadly explosion in the port of Beirut on Tuesday, has come under increased regulation in recent years to avoid involvement of the ubiquitous product in accidents which, although rare, can be devastating.

- Widely used and produced - The world's annual production of ammonium nitrate is over 20 million tonnes for fertilisers alone, which means the amount that exploded in Beirut (2,700 tonnes) is made almost every hour.

Storing hundreds or even thousands of tonnes in the same place is frequent, and a single farmer can easily use several tonnes a year.

Analyst firm IHS says just over three quarters of the world's supply goes to agriculture as a high-nitrogen fertiliser for crops.

The rest, in a higher and more volatile concentration, is used for explosives, particularly in mining and construction.

The substance can be found in its natural state, particularly in Chile, where it used to be mined.

But it has been synthesised since the early 20th century and is now almost exclusively produced in factories.

Most agricultural use of the chemical -- more than 70 percent -- is in Europe and the former Soviet Union, according to the International Fertilizer Association.

- Accidents rare, but terrible - There have been a few dozen accidents over the past century, with appalling consequences.

One of the earliest, at a BASF plant in Oppau, Germany, resulted in 561 deaths in 1921.

In 1947, in Texas City, an explosion of two ships in port carrying 3,500 tons killed 581 people.

Nearly half of the North Korean city of Ryongchon, home to about 120,000 inhabitants, was damaged in 2004 when two trains, one carrying petrol and the other ammonium nitrate, collided.

The collision caused a massive explosion that killed 150 people, according to North Korea, or 161 people, according to relief organisations.

According to a European Commission memo, accidents have been recorded at production sites, warehouses and during transport.

"Even small storages of ammonium nitrate fertilisers... may place the population at high risk if proper safety measures and procedures are not fully in place," the memo said.

Industry representatives, such as Norway's Yara, Russia's Eurochem and Uralchem, CF Industries of the US and Chile's Enaex, say however that the risk is minimal when safety protocols are respected.

They point out that the substance needs to reach a temperature of just under 200 degrees Celsius before it can combust.

"Insensitive to shocks and friction, ammonium nitrate is a mediocre explosive unless it is mixed with fuels such as hydrocarbons, or if it is melted and put under pressure during, for example, a violent fire," the French chemistry organisation Societe Chimique de France said.