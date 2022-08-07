UrduPoint.com

Amnesty Regrets 'distress And Anger' Caused By Ukraine Report

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Amnesty regrets 'distress and anger' caused by Ukraine report

London, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Amnesty International said Sunday it "deeply regrets the distress and anger" caused after it alleged Ukrainian forces were flouting international law by exposing civilians to Russian fire.

The rights group said "We fully stand by our findings," but stressed "nothing we documented Ukrainian forces doing in any way justifies Russian violations." Amnesty sparked outrage in Ukraine with the publication of a report on Thursday that accused the military of endangering civilians by establishing bases in schools and hospitals, and launching counter-attacks from heavily populated areas.

The head of Amnesty's Ukraine office resigned in protest, accusing the rights organisation of parroting Kremlin propaganda.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the group had tried to "shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim".

Amnesty's report listed incidents in which Ukrainian forces appeared to have exposed civilians to danger in 19 towns and villages in the Kharkiv, Donbas and Mykolaiv regions.

In its statement Sunday, the rights group refused to back down on that assessment.

It "found instances where Ukrainian forces had located themselves right next to where civilians were living, thereby potentially putting them at risk from incoming Russian fire".

"We made this assessment based on the rules of international humanitarian law, which require all parties to a conflict to avoid locating, to the maximum extent feasible, military objectives within or near densely populated areas." Nevertheless, Amnesty recognised the scale of reaction its report had triggered.

"Amnesty International deeply regrets the distress and anger that our press release on the Ukrainian military's fighting tactics has caused," it said.

Since Russia invaded in February, Amnesty said it had interviewed hundreds of Ukrainian victims "whose stories illuminate the brutal reality of Russia's war of aggression".

"We have challenged the world to demonstrate its solidarity with Ukrainians through concrete action, and we will continue to do so."

Related Topics

Fire Protest World Ukraine Russia Amnesty International Kharkiv February Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

13 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

22 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

22 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.