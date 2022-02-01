Amnesty to release 'apartheid' report despite Israeli protest

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The head of Amnesty International told AFP on Monday the rights group will publish a report labelling Israel's treatment of the Palestinians as "apartheid" despite Israeli calls to withdraw it.

In a report due to be launched on Tuesday, Amnesty is set join the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem and Human Rights Watch in charging that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid in the Palestinian territories and against its Arab citizens.

Amnesty's Secretary General Agnes Callamard, in an interview with AFP ahead of the report's launch, said: "We are publishing the report tomorrow.""We would have welcomed a conversation with the minister of foreign affairs when we first approached him and offered to talk to him about the report, that was back in October," Callamard said.

"He did not respond to our offer then. It is far too late for him now to just call on us not to publish the report."