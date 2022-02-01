UrduPoint.com

Amnesty To Release 'apartheid' Report Despite Israeli Protest

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Amnesty to release 'apartheid' report despite Israeli protest

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The head of Amnesty International told AFP on Monday the rights group will publish a report labelling Israel's treatment of the Palestinians as "apartheid" despite Israeli calls to withdraw it.

In a report due to be launched on Tuesday, Amnesty is set join the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem and Human Rights Watch in charging that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid in the Palestinian territories and against its Arab citizens.

Amnesty's Secretary General Agnes Callamard, in an interview with AFP ahead of the report's launch, said: "We are publishing the report tomorrow.""We would have welcomed a conversation with the minister of foreign affairs when we first approached him and offered to talk to him about the report, that was back in October," Callamard said.

"He did not respond to our offer then. It is far too late for him now to just call on us not to publish the report."

Related Topics

Israel Amnesty International October Arab

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

19 minutes ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

19 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

19 minutes ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

23 minutes ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

23 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>