UrduPoint.com

Amnesty Urges Chad Junta To End 'campaign Of Intimidation'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

Amnesty urges Chad junta to end 'campaign of intimidation'

Libreville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Amnesty International on Monday called on Chad's ruling junta to "end this campaign of intimidation against critical voices" after several protesters were injured and dozens arrested during a weekend demonstration.

Authorities in the landlocked Central African country banned protests called by the Wakit Tama opposition alliance on Saturday, saying they would disturb public order.

But several hundred people still took to the streets of the capital N'Djamena.

Amnesty's Central Africa researcher Abdoulaye Diarra said that security forces "fired tear gas, injuring several people, and arresting dozens of demonstrators who have been released on the same day".

Amnesty said in a statement that on the morning of the protest, text messages and the internet were reportedly slowed down in some areas of the capital.

"The apparent restrictions on internet connectivity which took place around the protest must be investigated," it said.

When Idriss Deby Itno -- who had ruled the country with an iron fist for three decades -- died in April, his 37-year-old son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno swiftly seized power.

The younger Deby became head of the Transitional Military Council, composed of generals loyal to his father, which dismissed the government, dissolved the parliament and repealed the constitution.

Amnesty said that at least 16 people have been killed in protests since, adding that it was still waiting on the outcome of investigations into the deaths.

Deby junior has promised "free and democratic" elections following an 18-month national dialogue process of reconciliation.

But he recently refused to rule out prolonging the transition period if "certain conditions" were not fulfilled.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Protest Internet Parliament Amnesty International Died Same Alliance Chad April Gas Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

10 minutes ago
 See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now availab ..

See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now available for pre-orders

14 minutes ago
 Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR ..

Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR 20,999/- Before the Flash Sale ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

25 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yem ..

UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yemeni officials

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.