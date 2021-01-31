Amusement parks of Islamabad add charm to beauty of one of most lush green capitals of world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :World's one of the most lush green capitals with proliferating green cover, a biodiversity rich national park with unique wildlife species nestles a plethora of amusement parks for recreation and leisure time. The plentiful charm of Federal capital's parks and fecund gardens give an eye pleasing view along with striking scenery for a healthy time spent, an opportunity to forget the pains and vagaries of life, to the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Islamabad is the only capital that offers natural and man-made recreation facilities at the same time as its home to the most beautiful natural attractions in the country with well-maintained parks in at one hand and picturesque Margalla Hills National Park embracing the soul reviving sunshine and green vibes with hiking trails narrating the untold stories of nature on the other.

Federal Capital's parks are attracting a large number of people from twin cities for recreation activities outdoors and ensuring its dwellers and visitors to be never far from nature. According to data released by Capital Development Authority (CDA), parks in Islamabad cover an area of approximately 85 square miles, which is almost just as big as the urban area at present. The Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation and Capital Development Authority are responsible for their planning and maintenance. Talking to APP spokesperson of CDA Mazhar Ahmed told APP that Islamabad was home to the best parks in the country with lush green sceneries if somebody wanted to spend some quality time with his family and kids adding that CDA was in charge of their preservation and maintenance. He said Islamabad had many beautiful parks, but the most favourite park of the city dwellers was indeed Fatima Jinnah Park, also known as F-9 Park. "It is one of the most beautiful and most visited parks of Islamabad situated in sector F-9,he added. The park offers endless discoveries for people who love natural beauty. It is mostly covered by greenery, with a few man-made structures and landmarks. The park includes a sports zone with a swimming pool and tables for table tennis and snooker.

The park also includes facilities for bowling, arcade games, laser tag, and other games; areas for fast food, dining and shopping. He said that another most visited park was Lake View Park which was a paradise for the residents of Islamabad as well as the foreigner tourists.

The park was constructed alongside Rawal Lake, which was an artificial reservoir that fulfilled water needs for cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he added.

Surrounded with lush greenery and massive playground, the park also offers amazing fun adventures like fishing, bird aviary boating, bird watching, wall climbing, picnic areas. There is a big amusement park for kids and facilities like passenger trains and busses. Rock climbing, paintball, quad motocross, car dodging, scooter boats and speed boats are some of adventure sports to do in Lake View Park. The official said that another popular park was Rose and Jasmine Garden situated in Islamabad near Aabpara. He said that the garden has about 250 types of roses and dozens of types of jasmine. This garden is famous for flower exhibitions which are held mostly in the spring season.

A visitor at Lake view Park Arslan Qureshi while talking to APP said that Islamabad parks were the best places to visit and relax from the worries of life, places where hustle and bustle of life could be left behind.

He said that nowadays parks had become a joint venture of cinema halls, departmental stores, restaurants, sitting areas, museums, small zoos and walking tracks adding that this was a positive step as it served all purposes so people could shop, dine out and enjoy walking in a park at the same time. "We can spend quality time with friends and family there and sometimes can have our best ideas or make future plans sitting in the lush green and healthy environment of a garden, "he added.

He further stated that as lives were becoming busier day by day and people did not take out time to visit recreational parks, the city administrations had turned parks into an entertainment place.