UrduPoint.com

Amy Wine House Belongings Expected To Reach $2 Mn At Auction

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:50 AM

Amy Wine house belongings expected to reach $2 mn at auction

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Hundreds of items that belonged to late Grammy-winning artist Amy Wine-house, including the dress she wore during her final concert, are going up for auction in the United States.

Auction house Julien's will put the more than 800 personal effects -- which include shoes, shorts, bras, books and records -- under the hammer in Beverly Hills, California on November 6 and 7.

They went on display in New York on Monday and are expected to fetch up to $2 million total.

The British soul diva died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, when she was just 27.

"It's very difficult when you have to do an auction when you're working with the parents of their deceased child," said Julien's executive director Martin Nolan.

"It took them a long time to actually come to terms and decide to let go, with the realization that, of course, there are fans and museums and collectors all over the world that will want to own some of these items, care for them, show them at museums, keep her legacy and her memory alive and at the same time raise some money for the foundation," he added.

The proceeds will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which supports vulnerable young adults facing addiction.

Winehouse, who won several awards for her 2006 album "Back to Black," often spoke of her personal experiences battling alcohol and drug addiction.

The star, clearly struggling, was booed at her last concert in June 2011 in Belgrade.

Her tour was canceled and she died a month later.

The short, green and black dress she was wearing, designed by Naomi Parry, is expected to sell for between $15,000 and $20,000.

"That's very iconic. But all of these dresses represent Amy -- fantastic musician, songwriter, but also a fashion icon," said Nolan.

Related Topics

World Died Young Belgrade Same New York United States Money June July November All Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

9 minutes ago
 See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now availab ..

See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now available for pre-orders

13 minutes ago
 Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR ..

Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR 20,999/- Before the Flash Sale ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

24 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yem ..

UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yemeni officials

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.