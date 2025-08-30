Open Menu

'An Evening With Bedil Masroor' Organized At ACP

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 09:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Arts council of Pakistan Karachi‘s Lok Virsa Committee organized an event titled “An Evening with Bedil Masroor” here at the Haseena Moin Hall.

The event featured notable personalities, including Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Beena Masroor, A.D. Baloch, Dr. Dil Somro, and Naseer Mirza, who shared their thoughts on Bedil Masroor's contributions.

The evening was further elevated by the melodious singing of Narodha Malni and Sindhiya Somro, which brought an additional charm to the occasion.

On the occasion, President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah expressed his admiration for Bedil Masroor, stating that Masroor's extensive body of work speaks for itself and has earned him recognition.

"He has made his mark through his work," said Shah. "The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has been honoring artists for years, "He continued by highlighting that Bedil Masroor has always strived to bring people together.

Other speakers at the event praised Masroor's life dedicated to poetry, songwriting, and artistic services. They also lauded his profound impact on music and poetry, calling his work an inspiration for the younger generation.

Bedil Masroor thanked the Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah and Dr. Ayub Sheikh for organizing such a wonderful event.

The evening reached its zenith when Narodha Malni and Sindhiya Somro sang some of Bedil Masroor's iconic compositions, giving new life to his creations.

