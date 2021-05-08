An online award ceremony of 'Drawing Contest' for Chinese,Pakistani teens held

BEIJING, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Award Ceremony of the China (Henan) and Pakistan (Balochistan) Drawing Contest for middle school Students and the Sister School Contract Signing Ceremony was held online in Zhengzhou and Gwadar simultaneously.

The 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties is around the corner. Since the beginning of 2021, the drawing contest themed by "Pakistan in my heart" and "China in my heart" had started among students of the Affiliated Middle School of Henan Normal University, Zhengzhou No. 122 Middle School and Gwadar Faqeer Middle School.

Nearly 20,000 Chinese and Pakistani teens attended the contest to depict their understanding and expectation of each other's country, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to China Economic Net (CEN) here on Saturday.

"Henan province, the cradle of the Chinese Nation and Civilization, is an important province in China in terms of population, society, economy, science and technology. Attaching great importance to China-Pakistan friendly relations, Henan devotes to developing bilateral economy, establishing sister city ties, and promoting cultural exchanges with Pakistan," Huo Jinhua, Vice Governor of Henan Province said while addressing the ceremony.

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque said that Pakistani people will never forget the selfless assistance given to Pakistan by the Chinese government and people.

"Particularly at the most difficult moment when the epidemic was raging, China provided Pakistan with urgently needed COVID-19 vaccines, saving incredible amount of Pakistani lives," he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong underlined that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, sharing weal and woe.

"As the flagship project of BRI, CPEC has made great contributions to Pakistan's economic development and regional interconnection. CPEC construction is putting more emphasis on social welfare and people's livelihood," he said.

At the ceremony, the Affiliated Middle School of Henan Normal University was twinned with Gwadar Faqeer Middle School. More than 1,000 people from Henan education Department, Balochistan Education Department, etc. attended online.