UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

An Online Webinar On Progress Of SEZs, Chinese Industrial Relocation Held

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

An online webinar on progress of SEZs, Chinese industrial relocation held

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :An online webinar conducted by Dynamic DEA Ltd on strategic discussion over the progress of special economic zones and Chinese industrial relocation was held in Beijing and Islamabad simultaneously.

Owais Mir presented the current standings and benefits of industries of the special economic zones to well-known Chinese enterprises, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

The webinar attracted an audience of over 400 Chinese and local enterprises via zoom link and social media.

The webinar comprised of nine different sessions and was honored by guest speaker Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Attache Pakistan Embassy, Beijing and Li Yong, Economic & Commercial Counsellor Chinese Embassy, Islamabad.

Among other speakers, Mrs. Naghmana Hashmi, former Pakistan Ambassador to China, Hassan Daud, CEO – KP BOIT, Pakistan, Philip Jian, Chief Representative of Pakistan Shenglin Consultants, China, Haroon Sharif, former Chairman, BOI, Guoyongpeng Pond, Project Manager, Avic International Holding Corporation, China and effective presentation of Dan Zhang, Vice President, Neusoft Medical Systems, China about their company plans for investment and development in healthcare area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Social Media Company Jian Beijing Progress BOI

Recent Stories

UAE will remain staunch supporter, financier for r ..

36 minutes ago

130,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed orders construction of 16-km c ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Glad ..

1 hour ago

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

1 hour ago

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.