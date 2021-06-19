An online webinar on progress of SEZs, Chinese industrial relocation held

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :An online webinar conducted by Dynamic DEA Ltd on strategic discussion over the progress of special economic zones and Chinese industrial relocation was held in Beijing and Islamabad simultaneously.

Owais Mir presented the current standings and benefits of industries of the special economic zones to well-known Chinese enterprises, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

The webinar attracted an audience of over 400 Chinese and local enterprises via zoom link and social media.

The webinar comprised of nine different sessions and was honored by guest speaker Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Attache Pakistan Embassy, Beijing and Li Yong, Economic & Commercial Counsellor Chinese Embassy, Islamabad.

Among other speakers, Mrs. Naghmana Hashmi, former Pakistan Ambassador to China, Hassan Daud, CEO – KP BOIT, Pakistan, Philip Jian, Chief Representative of Pakistan Shenglin Consultants, China, Haroon Sharif, former Chairman, BOI, Guoyongpeng Pond, Project Manager, Avic International Holding Corporation, China and effective presentation of Dan Zhang, Vice President, Neusoft Medical Systems, China about their company plans for investment and development in healthcare area.