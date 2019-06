(@FahadShabbir)

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :US energy firm Anadarko plans to invest $25 billion (22 billion Euros) in developing offshore gas reserves in the north of Mozambique, the government said on Tuesday.

"The liquefied natural gas project Dolphin Tuna foresees an investment of $25 billion," the energy ministry said in a statement.